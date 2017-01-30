FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asked about anti-Trump petition, PM May's spokesman says UK and U.S. have strong relationship
January 30, 2017 / 12:02 PM / in 8 months

Asked about anti-Trump petition, PM May's spokesman says UK and U.S. have strong relationship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the United States have a strong relationship and should continue working together, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday when asked about a petition calling for U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit to be canceled.

Over a million people in Britain have signed the petition in a grassroots backlash against Trump’s immigration policies. It says the visit, due to take place later this year, should be scrapped to avoid embarrassing Queen Elizabeth.

“The invitation has been extended and it has been accepted. The UK and the U.S. have a very strong and close relationship and it is right that we continue to work together,” the spokesman said.

He also said Britain had been clear it disagreed with Trump’s travel restrictions.

Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

