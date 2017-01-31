FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump state visit to Britain 'months away': UK PM May spokeswoman
January 31, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 7 months ago

Trump state visit to Britain 'months away': UK PM May spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President Trump gives a thumbs up as he meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the Oval Office.Kevin Lamarque

LONDON (Reuters) - A planned state visit to Britain by U.S. President Donald Trump is months away and any program has yet to be worked out, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

More than 1.6 million people have signed an online petition calling for Trump's visit to be canceled to avoid embarrassing Queen Elizabeth, in protest at his immigration policies.

"The prime minister set out very clearly last night ... (that) the invitation has been extended. She was happy to do that. She looks forward to hosting the president and that will be a state visit this year," the spokeswoman told reporters.

"On the program for the state visit, that will all need to be worked out in due course ... It is months away."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

