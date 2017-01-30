FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator McCain: Trump immigration order confusing
#World News
January 29, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 7 months ago

Senator McCain: Trump immigration order confusing

U.S. Senator John McCain is interviewed during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 26, 2017.Mark Makela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain said on Sunday that President Donald Trump's order targeting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries has been "confusing" and raised a number of questions.

"It's been a very confusing process," McCain, a Republican and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told CBS' 'Face the Nation.' McCain said the effect of Trump's immigration order "will probably, in some areas, give ISIS (Islamic State) some more propaganda," and asked why the countries targeted by the order included Iraq, where U.S. forces are fighting alongside Iraqi forces against Islamic State.

McCain said he was "worried" about the addition of Trump's chief strategist and former campaign chief Steve Bannon to the U.S. National Security Council. McCain said this was "a radical departure from any national security council in history."

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

