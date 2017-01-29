FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senate Majority Leader: 'Be careful' implementing immigration curbs
January 29, 2017 / 3:00 PM / 7 months ago

US Senate Majority Leader: 'Be careful' implementing immigration curbs

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell addresses the media during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 26, 2017.Mark Makela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said the United States needs to "be careful" while implementing President Donald Trump's new executive order targeting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

McConnell said on ABC's "This Week" program it was a good idea to tighten the vetting of immigrants, but "I also think it's important to remember that some of our best sources in the war against radical Islamic terrorism, are Muslims, both in this country and overseas ... We need to be careful as we do this."

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

