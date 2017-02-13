Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray gives a speech to the media next to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (not pictured), at the foreign ministry building (SRE) in Mexico City, Mexico February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday there has not been a rise yet in the number of deportations of Mexicans from the United States under President Donald Trump, but that consulates were receiving more worried phone calls.

Videgaray said in a television interview that the number of deported Mexicans was following the same trends as last year, and was even slightly lower.

He said Mexican consulates in the United States have received at least three times as many daily phone calls from worried citizens there as before news of possible ramped-up deportations under Trump.

"It's grown exponentially," said Videgaray, adding that people were calling with questions, complaints and worries about the process rather than because of the number of raids.

Last week, U.S. federal immigration agents arrested hundreds of undocumented immigrants in at least four states, in what officials called routine enforcement action.

Videgaray added that in some U.S. states over the past three or four days, there had been signs of changes in some procedures relating to the treatment of undocumented migrants, and that in California, there had been more visible operations against migrants.

