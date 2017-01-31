FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
New York joins ACLU lawsuit against White House immigration order
January 31, 2017

New York joins ACLU lawsuit against White House immigration order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People participate in a protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban at Columbia University in New York City, U.S. January 30, 2017.Stephanie Keith

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York joined a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's executive order stopping immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, with state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman calling the order "unconstitutional, unlawful, and fundamentally un-American." 

New York will join a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation, the Urban Justice Center and others.

Trump's directive put a 120-day hold on allowing refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

