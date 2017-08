U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would be issuing an order next week aimed at keeping the American people safe, as his temporary ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries remains kept on hold by a federal court.

"We will be issuing a new and very comprehensive order to protect our people," Trump said at a news conference.