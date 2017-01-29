White House says 'couple of dozen' people still detained

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Sunday defended its implementation of President Donald Trump’s executive action targeting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries and said only two dozen travelers remain detained.

“It wasn’t chaos,” Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program, adding that 325,000 travelers entered the United States on Saturday and 109 of them were detained.

“Most of those people were moved out. We’ve got a couple dozen more that remain and I would suspect that as long as they’re not awful people that they will move through before another half a day today,” he said.