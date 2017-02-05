Demonstrators in support of the immigration rules implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, rally at Los Angeles international airport in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Protesters demonstrate against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, in Hong Kong, China February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A U.S. appeal court late on Saturday denied an emergency appeal from the U.S. Department of Justice to restore an immigration order from President Donald Trump barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees.

"Appellants' request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied," the ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said.

It said a reply from the Department in support of the emergency appeal was due on Monday.

The Department filed the appeal a day after a federal judge in Seattle ordered Trump's travel ban to be lifted. The president's Jan. 27 order had barred admission of citizens from the seven nations for 90 days.

