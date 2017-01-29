FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Influential Shi'ite cleric Sadr says Americans should leave Iraq
January 29, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 7 months ago

Influential Shi'ite cleric Sadr says Americans should leave Iraq

Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr delivers a sermon to worshippers during Friday prayers at the Kufa mosque near Najaf, Iraq September 23, 2016.Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An influential Shi'ite cleric said on Sunday American nationals should leave Iraq, in retaliation for the new travel curbs imposed by the U.S. administration on the Iraqis.

``It would be arrogance for you to enter freely Iraq and other countries while barring to them the entrance to your country ... and therefore you should get your nationals out,'' Moqtada al-Sadr said on his website, commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump's decision.

The Iraqi government has so far declined to comment on the executive order signed by Trump on Friday, which suspends the entry of travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for at least 90 days {nL1N1FH1XY].

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Larry King

