7 months ago
U.S. Senate Democrat leader demands reversal of immigration order
January 29, 2017 / 5:27 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Senate Democrat leader demands reversal of immigration order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Noor Zafar, an attorney with the Center for Constitutional Rights, works with lawyers in Terminal 4 in an effort to assist detained travelers held as part of Donald Trump's travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., January 29, 2017.Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday demanded that President Donald Trump reverse an executive order targeting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, saying it makes the United States appear "less humanitarian, less safe, less American."

"It must be reversed immediately, and Democrats are going to introduce legislation to overturn it," Schumer said in New York.

Schumer also said he had been told by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly that 42 people now detained at U.S. airports would be processed and allowed to enter the country under a court order issued on Saturday night. Schumer said Kelly also told him Trump's executive order would not affect green card holders, which contradicts previous administration statements.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

