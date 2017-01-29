Sudan summons U.S. charge d'affaires over Trump immigration order

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan summoned the U.S. charge d'affaires on Sunday to complain about an order by President Donald Trump that temporarily bans the entry of its citizens to the United States.

The Sudanese foreign ministry said in a statement the decision sent a "negative message", coming two weeks after the United States announced it would ease economic sanctions on Sudan. It urged the United States to reconsider the decision.

Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries including Sudan, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.