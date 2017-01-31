FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Swiss dual citizens of barred countries may enter U.S. with visa
#World News
January 31, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 7 months ago

Swiss dual citizens of barred countries may enter U.S. with visa

A Swiss flag is pictured next to the Jet d'Eau (water fountain), and the Lake Leman from the St-Pierre Cathedrale in Geneva, Switzerland, June 5, 2012.Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss dual citizens with valid visas have been exempted from a temporary travel ban issued by U.S. President Donald Trump against citizens from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, Switzerland's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Swiss dual citizens who are additionally citizens of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia or Yemen are once again allowed to travel to the United States with immediate effect, provided they have a valid visa in their Swiss passport," the ministry said in a statement after talks with U.S. authorities.

Such Swiss dual citizens would not be able to travel to the United States without already having a valid visa because they cannot now apply for one, it added, citing U.S. officials.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

