7 months ago
Reuters Investigates
#World News
January 28, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 7 months ago

Syrian family with U.S. visas denied boarding Paris-Atlanta flight: Lebanese airport sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian family with visas to travel to the United States was prevented from boarding a flight bound from Paris to Atlanta on Saturday, and returned to their departure airport of Beirut, Lebanese airport sources said.

The family had traveled from Beirut to Paris overnight where they waited for their U.S.-bound journey, the sources said.

New U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

Writing by John Davison; editing by Ralph Boulton

