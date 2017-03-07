Etihad advises checks with U.S. missions after new Trump order

DUBAI (Reuters) - Etihad Airways is advising some passengers to check with U.S. diplomatic missions before traveling after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a revised executive order banning visits by nationals of six Muslim-majority nations.

Monday's order, which takes effect on March 16, keeps a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. It applies only to new visa applicants, meaning about 60,000 people whose visas were revoked by the previous order will now be permitted to enter.

Etihad, based in the United Arab Emirates, said it was strongly encouraging nationals of the listed countries "to consult with their nearest United States embassy or consulate to ensure they are legally entitled to enter the United States."

Fellow UAE carrier Emirates said it was aware of the new order and would adhere to it."Emirates will comply with the guidance provided to us by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection," an airline spokeswoman said by email.

The carrier was forced to reschedule flight crew on some U.S. flights to comply with the original ban.

Trump's original Jan. 27 executive order, suspended on Feb. 3, caused chaos and confusion at airports worldwide, with the airline industry complaining about a lack of clear and direct communication from U.S. officials.

Hours before Monday's order was signed, a Qatar Airways spokeswoman told Reuters it had not received guidance from the U.S. government about the new ban.