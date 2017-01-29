FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Homeland Security says monitoring litigation over Trump order
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 29, 2017 / 3:10 AM / in 8 months

Homeland Security says monitoring litigation over Trump order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday it was carefully monitoring litigation to do with U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order affecting seven Muslim-majority countries but had not yet seen a copy of the emergency stay issued by a U.S. Federal Court.

A senior Homeland Security official said of roughly 375 travelers affected by the order, 109 were in transit to the United States and denied entry into the country. Another 173 people were stopped by airlines from boarding an aircraft to the United States, said the official.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Nick Zieminski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.