7 months ago
Canada PM tweets welcome to refugees as Trump puts hold on arrivals
#World News
January 28, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 7 months ago

Canada PM tweets welcome to refugees as Trump puts hold on arrivals

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Calgary, Alberta, Canada January 24, 2017.Chris Bolin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday Canadians would welcome those fleeing persecution, terror and war, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries into the United States.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada," the prime minister tweeted on Saturday.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Alan Crosby

