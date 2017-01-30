U.N. refugee agency hopes resettlement resumes soon to U.S.

UNHCR volunteers step on a Greek Coast Guard bus to check on refugees and migrants rescued at open sea and waiting to be transferred to the Moria registration centre at the port of Mytilene on the Lesbos, Greece March 21, 2016.

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency voiced alarm on Monday at U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to suspend entry of refugees, saying that this week alone 800 people set to make America their new home had been barred, causing anxiety and heartbreak.

An estimated 20,000 refugees in "precarious circumstances" would have been resettled to the United States during the 120 days covered by the suspension announced last Friday, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement. "Refugees are anxious, confused and heartbroken at this suspension in what is already a lengthy process," it said.

"Those accepted for resettlement by the United States, after a rigorous U.S. security screening process, are coming to rebuild their lives in safety and dignity. UNHCR hopes that they will be able to do so as soon as possible," it said.