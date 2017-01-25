FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says U.S.-Mexico border wall to come soon: ABC interview
January 25, 2017 / 6:05 PM / 7 months ago

Trump says U.S.-Mexico border wall to come soon: ABC interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California, United States, October 7, 2016.Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall to start within months and that planning is already underway, according to excerpts of an interview with ABC News released on Wednesday.

Trump told the television network that while U.S. taxpayers would have to initially fund the wall, Mexico would ultimately pay for it, adding that negotiations for the reimbursement would start "relatively soon."

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

