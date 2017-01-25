Trump says U.S.-Mexico border wall to come soon: ABC interview

A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California, United States, October 7, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall to start within months and that planning is already underway, according to excerpts of an interview with ABC News released on Wednesday.

Trump told the television network that while U.S. taxpayers would have to initially fund the wall, Mexico would ultimately pay for it, adding that negotiations for the reimbursement would start "relatively soon."