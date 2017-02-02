U.S. hopes to have border wall finished within two years: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Thursday he hoped to have a wall along the southern U.S. border with Mexico finished within two years, according to an interview with Fox News.
"The wall will be built where it's needed first, and then it will be filled in. That's the way I look at it," Kelly said in the interview. "I really hope to have it done within the next two years." He added he thought funding from Congress for the massive project would come "relatively quickly."
Reporting by Doina Chiacu