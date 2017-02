WASHINGTON Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told a congressional panel on Tuesday that he expects a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to be "well under way" within the next two years.

Kelly said the wall would be some kind of "physical barrier," perhaps including a fence in some places.

Republican President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to stop illegal immigration.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)