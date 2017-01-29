FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Yemen 'dismayed' by Trump's immigration order: official
#World News
January 28, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 7 months ago

Yemen 'dismayed' by Trump's immigration order: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Yemen is "dismayed" by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily ban its citizens from traveling to the United States, saying that the country was a victim of attacks itself, an official said on Saturday.

"We are dismayed by the decision to unilaterally ban, even for only a month, travel to the United States for people holding Yemeni passports," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Yemen is one of seven Muslim-majority countries affected by a Trump's 90-day curb on travelers while his administration studies new ways to prevent potential militants from trying to enter the United States.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, writing by Roberta Rampton; editing by Grant McCool

