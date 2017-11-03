FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says ending chain migration will be part of a DACA deal: Fox interview
#Politics
November 3, 2017 / 2:43 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Trump says ending chain migration will be part of a DACA deal: Fox interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday ending so-called chain migration, which allows legal immigrants to apply for relatives abroad to come to the United States, would be part of any legislation to help young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media on South Lawn of the White House in Washington before his departure to Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S., October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“Yes it will be part of a DACA deal,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Channel, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that benefits the young immigrants. Trump is ending the program in March 2018.

“I don’t think any Republican would vote for anything having to do with leaving chain migration. Chain migration is a disaster for this country and it’s horrible,” he said, adding that funding for a wall on the border with Mexico would also be part of a DACA deal.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
