'Numerous' arrests made during Trump inauguration protests: police

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington police made “numerous” arrests on Friday after violent protests during Donald Trump’s inauguration, with individuals being charged with rioting, the city’s police department said.
“Pepper spray and other control devices were used to control the criminal actors and protect persons and property,” the department said in a statement. The statement added that two police officers had sustained minor injuries from “coordinated attacks” and that police vehicles were damaged.
Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish