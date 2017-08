Protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Violent protests against Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Friday were "mostly under control," and about 95 people had been arrested, the head of the city's police force said.

"We have maybe a couple hundred people, and then a small group within there throwing rocks at the police ... but we believe that we've got it mostly under control," interim Police Chief Peter Newsham told NBC's local affiliate.