Florida man accused of online threat to kill Trump

(Reuters) - A Florida man was being held in jail on Wednesday after police said he threatened in a video message on Twitter to kill President-elect Donald Trump.

Dominic Joseph Puopolo confessed to Miami Beach police detectives that he made the online threat on Monday, according to an arrest report provided by police.

"This is the 16th of January 2017," police said the post read. "I will be at the review/inauguration and I will kill President Trump, President elect Trump today."

Officers arrested Puopolo after he left a sandwich shop on Tuesday, his 51st birthday, police records show. Puopolo, who said he was disabled and homeless, was charged with threatening to harm a public servant.

Trump's inauguration will be held on Friday in Washington.

A Miami-Dade judge on Wednesday ordered a mental evaluation for Puopolo before a bond decision is made, the Sun Sentinel newspaper reported.

Jail records did not list a lawyer for Puopolo.