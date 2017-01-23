FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
White House defends statement on audience for Trump's inaugural
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 23, 2017 / 7:47 PM / 7 months ago

White House defends statement on audience for Trump's inaugural

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington January 23, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Monday defended his statement that President Donald Trump's inauguration was the most-watched ever, citing viewership on television and other media and insisting that "our intention is never to lie to you."

"I believe that we have to be honest with the American people. I think sometimes we can disagree with the facts," Spicer told a news briefing. "I'm going to come out here and tell you the facts as I know them. And if we make a mistake, we'll do our best to correct it," he added.

Spicer had been sharply criticized for his comments on Saturday by media, which noted photographs from former President Barack Obama's first inauguration showed much larger crowds than Trump drew on Friday.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.