Washington police chief says violent protest an isolated incident

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A violent protest that erupted in Washington on U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration day is a small, isolated incident, Interim Chief of Police Peter Newsham told CNN in an interview on Friday, adding that about 90 people have been arrested.
Newsham said the violent group consisted of a couple hundred protesters, while thousands of others are peacefully demonstrating elsewhere across the national's capital city.
