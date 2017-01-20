FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Washington police chief says violent protest an isolated incident
January 20, 2017 / 8:01 PM / 7 months ago

Washington police chief says violent protest an isolated incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A violent protest that erupted in Washington on U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration day is a small, isolated incident, Interim Chief of Police Peter Newsham told CNN in an interview on Friday, adding that about 90 people have been arrested.

Newsham said the violent group consisted of a couple hundred protesters, while thousands of others are peacefully demonstrating elsewhere across the national's capital city.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese

