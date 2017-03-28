FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Modi to visit Washington this year: White House
March 28, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 5 months ago

Indian Prime Minister Modi to visit Washington this year: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the audience during an event to honour "sarpanch" women (village heads) for their efforts towards the Clean India campaign, to mark the International Women's Day in Gandhinagar, India, March 8, 2017.Amit Dave

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and said he looked forward to playing host to a visit by Modi to Washington later this year.

The White House said Trump spoke with Modi to congratulate him on the outcome of recent state-level elections. Trump expressed support for Modi's economic reform agenda.

"President Trump also said he looks forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in Washington later this year," the White House said in a statement. No date for the visit was mentioned.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by James Dalgleish

