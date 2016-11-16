FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump team weighs 'infrastructure bank' to fund projects: Trump adviser
#Business News
November 16, 2016 / 3:39 PM / 9 months ago

Trump team weighs 'infrastructure bank' to fund projects: Trump adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Steven Mnuchin, the Trump campaign's finance director, arrives in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, U.S. November 14, 2016.Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is weighing an "infrastructure bank" to make investments in the nation's infrastructure, Trump adviser Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Wednesday.

Mnuchin, a Wall Street veteran under consideration for Trump's Treasury secretary, said the team was focused on "taxes... regulatory changes, looking at the creation of an infrastructure bank to fund infrastructure investments."

"I'd say the economic priorities are clearly taxes, regulatory, trade, infrastructure," he added.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

