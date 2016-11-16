Trump team weighs 'infrastructure bank' to fund projects: Trump adviser

Steven Mnuchin, the Trump campaign's finance director, arrives in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, U.S. November 14, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is weighing an "infrastructure bank" to make investments in the nation's infrastructure, Trump adviser Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Wednesday.

Mnuchin, a Wall Street veteran under consideration for Trump's Treasury secretary, said the team was focused on "taxes... regulatory changes, looking at the creation of an infrastructure bank to fund infrastructure investments."

"I'd say the economic priorities are clearly taxes, regulatory, trade, infrastructure," he added.