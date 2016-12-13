FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Trump weighs two more U.S. lawmakers for top Interior post: POLITICO
December 13, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 8 months ago

Trump weighs two more U.S. lawmakers for top Interior post: POLITICO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Representative Raul Labrador (R-ID) talks to the media about U.S. Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) after the House Freedom Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington October 21, 2015.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering U.S. Representatives Raul Labrador of Idaho and Ryan Zinke of Montana for Interior secretary even as fellow Republican lawmaker Cathy McMorris Rodgers remained the top contender, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Last week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Trump is expected to nominate McMorris Rodgers, the House Republican Conference Chair who hails from Washington state, to run the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey

