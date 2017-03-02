U.S. House Judiciary Democrats ask FBI to investigate Sessions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee asked the FBI on Thursday to launch a criminal investigation into U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' statements before Congress about his communication with Russian officials.

"We would ask the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office for Washington, D.C., to take up an immediate criminal investigation into these statements, which could potentially implicate a number of criminal laws including Lying to Congress and Perjury," read the letter to FBI Director James Comey and U.S. Attorney Channing Phillips.