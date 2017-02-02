Trump: Iran has been 'put on notice' for firing ballistic missile

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that "Iran has been put formally put on notice" for firing a ballistic missile, after his administration said on Wednesday it was reviewing how to respond to the launch.

The early morning Twitter post also said: "Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!"

A second tweet read: "Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion" Trump has frequently criticized the Iran nuclear deal, calling the agreement weak and ineffective.