7 months ago
Trump: Iran has been 'put on notice' for firing ballistic missile
#World News
February 2, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 7 months ago

Trump: Iran has been 'put on notice' for firing ballistic missile

An Iranian woman walks past an anti-U.S. mural painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 4, 2015.Raheb Homavandi/TIMA ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTX1UOYV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that "Iran has been put formally put on notice" for firing a ballistic missile, after his administration said on Wednesday it was reviewing how to respond to the launch.

The early morning Twitter post also said: "Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!"

A second tweet read: "Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion" Trump has frequently criticized the Iran nuclear deal, calling the agreement weak and ineffective.

Reporting by Eric Walsh

