Iran's President Hassan Rouhani gestures as he speaks during the 34th Book of the Year Award ceremony, in Tehran, Iran February 7, 2017. President.ir/Handout via

ANKARA President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday Iran would not be cowed by "war-mongering policies" against his country, state TV reported, amid increased tensions with the United States following the election of President Donald Trump.

"Some inexperienced figures in the region and America are threatening Iran ... They should know that the language of threats has never worked with Iran," Rouhani said in a public speech broadcast live on state TV.

"They should learn to respect Iran and Iranians ... We will strongly confront any war-mongering policies."

