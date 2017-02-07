DUBAI U.S. President Donald Trump has shown America's "real face" by proving Iranian allegations about American government corruption, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday in his first speech following Trump's inauguration.

"We are thankful to [Trump] for making our life easy as he showed the real face of America," Khamenei was quoted as saying by his website in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran.

"During his election campaign and after that, he confirmed what we have been saying for more than 30 years about the political, economic, moral and social corruption in the U.S. ruling system," he added.

