Iran summons Swiss envoy to protest U.S. visa ban

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador to Tehran on Sunday to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban against people from Iran and six other Muslim nations, state news agency IRNA reported.

A note handed to the envoy, who represents U.S. interests in Iran because Washington and Tehran have no diplomatic ties, said Trump's executive order "was based on false and discriminatory pretexts and (went) against human rights conventions", IRNA said.