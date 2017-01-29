Iraqi MPs want parliament to discuss U.S. travel curbs

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi lawmakers have requested that parliament discuss U.S. travel curbs imposed on the nation and six other Muslim-majority countries, an MP said on Sunday.

Rinas Jano, a member of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said he made the request with several other MPs.

``We want officials from the Iraqi foreign affairs ministry to come to parliament to explain the U.S. decision and discuss the matter,'' he told Reuters.

The Iraqi government has so far declined to comment on the executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday to pause the entry of travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for at least 90 days.