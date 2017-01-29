FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Iraqi MPs want parliament to discuss U.S. travel curbs
#World News
January 28, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 7 months ago

Iraqi MPs want parliament to discuss U.S. travel curbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi lawmakers have requested that parliament discuss U.S. travel curbs imposed on the nation and six other Muslim-majority countries, an MP said on Sunday.

Rinas Jano, a member of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said he made the request with several other MPs.

``We want officials from the Iraqi foreign affairs ministry to come to parliament to explain the U.S. decision and discuss the matter,'' he told Reuters.

The Iraqi government has so far declined to comment on the executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday to pause the entry of travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for at least 90 days.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Ralph Boulton

