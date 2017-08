FILE PHOTO: Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi listens to remarks to reporters by U.S. President Barack Obama after their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington April 14, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi will visit President Donald Trump in Washington during the week of March 19, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer made the announcement during a regular news briefing, without providing further details.