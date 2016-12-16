Jason Miller, senior advisor to U.S. President Elect Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Representatives for Donald Trump on Friday said it was too soon to say when the Republican U.S. president-elect would make good on his controversial campaign promise to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Trump aide Jason Miller said Trump "remains firmly committed to" the move. But with more than a month until Trump takes office on Jan. 20, and having just announced David Friedman as his choice for U.S. ambassador to Israel, more details "might be a little be premature ... we don't have that yet," Miller told reporters on a conference call.

