Donald Trump will nominate bankruptcy attorney David Friedman as U.S. ambassador to Israel, the U.S. president-elect's team said in a statement on Thursday, and Friedman said he looked forward to taking up his post in Jerusalem.

The U.S. embassy has for decades been located in Tel Aviv. Trump had pledged during the presidential campaign to move it to Jerusalem, a move almost certain to provoke objections from Muslims around the world.

"(Friedman) has been a long-time friend and trusted advisor to me. His strong relationships in Israel will form the foundation of his diplomatic mission and be a tremendous asset to our country as we strengthen the ties with our allies and strive for peace in the Middle East," Trump said in the statement.

During the campaign, Trump made it clear he would support Israel in a number of critical areas, including moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, all but enshrining the city as Israel's capital over international objections, and not applying pressure on Israel for talks with the Palestinians.

The United States and other powers do not regard Jerusalem as Israel's capital - in addition to the U.S., other embassies are in Tel Aviv - and do not recognize Israel's annexation of Arab East Jerusalem following its capture in the 1967 Middle East war.

One of the thorniest issues is resolving the rival Israeli and Palestinian demands on Jerusalem's future. Palestinians regard the city as the future capital of a separate state.

Friedman, who specializes in litigation and bankruptcy law, said he would work tirelessly to "strengthen the unbreakable bond between our two countries and advance the cause of peace within the region, and look forward to doing this from the U.S. embassy in Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has a fractious relationship with Democratic President Barack Obama, has welcomed Republican Trump's election, chatting with him by phone and posting a video on Facebook promoting the ties between the countries.

