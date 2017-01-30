FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on Feb 15: White House
#World News
January 30, 2017 / 7:21 PM / 7 months ago

Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on Feb 15: White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem January 29, 2017.Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.

"Our relationship with the only democracy in the Middle East is crucial to the security of both our nations, and the president looks forward to discussing continued strategic, technological, military and intelligence cooperation with the prime minister," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters as he announced the visit.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
