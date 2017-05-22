Explosion in Bogota shopping center kills three, wounds nine
BOGOTA Three women were killed and nine wounded after an explosive device detonated in a restroom in a busy upscale shopping center in Colombia's capital on Saturday.
TEL AVIV Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he hoped a visit to Israel by U.S. President Donald Trump would be a "historic milestone" in achieving regional peace.
"May your first trip to our region prove to be a historic milestone on the path towards reconciliation and peace," Netanyahu said in a welcome speech to Trump.
He said Israel shared the United States' commitment to peace and that, "Israel's hand is extended in peace to all our neighbors, including the Palestinians."
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
BOGOTA Three women were killed and nine wounded after an explosive device detonated in a restroom in a busy upscale shopping center in Colombia's capital on Saturday.
BEIRUT The Syrian army said it would suspend combat operations in the southern city of Deraa for 48 hours from Saturday, as mediators announced two separate attempts to convene new peace talks next month.