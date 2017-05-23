FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Palestinian and Israeli leaders ready to "reach for peace"
May 23, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 5 months ago

Trump says Palestinian and Israeli leaders ready to "reach for peace"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands as they conclude their remarks after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were prepared to “reach for peace”, even as he cautioned that a deal will not be easily achieved.

“I had a meeting this morning with President Abbas and can tell you that the Palestinians are ready to reach for peace,” Trump said in speech at the Israel Museum.

“In my meeting with my very good friend Benjamin, I can tell you also, that he is reaching for peace. He wants peace,” he said. “Making peace, however, will not be easy. We all know that. Both sides will face tough decisions. But with determination, compromise, and the belief that peace is possible, Israelis and Palestinians can make a deal.”

Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

