Israel disappointed at Trump's decision not to move U.S. embassy

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Thursday expressed disappointment at the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to sign a waiver to delay relocating the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv but said it hoped a move could take place later.

"Though Israel is disappointed that the embassy will not move at this time, we appreciate today's expression of President Trump’s friendship to Israel and his commitment to moving the embassy in the future," part of a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

It added that: "Israel's consistent position is that the American embassy, like the embassies of all countries with whom we have diplomatic relations, should be in Jerusalem, our eternal capital."