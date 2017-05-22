U.S. President Donald Trump (L) stands on a podium while Israeli president Reuven Rivlin gestures, upon his arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

TEL AVIV U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking shortly after arriving in Israel on Monday, urged regional leaders to work together for peace and said his trip to Saudi Arabia had brought him new hope for that prospect.

"We have before us a rare opportunity to bring security and stability and peace to this region and to its people," Trump said during a welcoming ceremony after Air Force One touched down. "But we can only get there working together. There is no other way."

