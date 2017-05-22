Explosion in Bogota shopping center kills three, wounds nine
BOGOTA Three women were killed and nine wounded after an explosive device detonated in a restroom in a busy upscale shopping center in Colombia's capital on Saturday.
TEL AVIV U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday President Donald Trump was prepared to invest his personal efforts into Middle East peace if Israeli and Palestinian leaders were ready to be serious about engaging in the process.
Tillerson, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, said a three-way meeting between U.S., Israeli and Palestinian leaders was for a "later date" rather than on this trip.
(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Gareth Jones)
BOGOTA Three women were killed and nine wounded after an explosive device detonated in a restroom in a busy upscale shopping center in Colombia's capital on Saturday.
BEIRUT The Syrian army said it would suspend combat operations in the southern city of Deraa for 48 hours from Saturday, as mediators announced two separate attempts to convene new peace talks next month.