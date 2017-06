U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania wave as they board Air Force One to travel to Rome from Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel May 23, 2017. REUTERS/

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania, board upon their departure on Air Force One at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump arrive at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

U.S. first lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome, Italy May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he arrives at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he arrives at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrives at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Italy on Tuesday ahead of meetings with Pope Francis and Italian leaders, on the third leg of his first international trip since taking office.

Trump's meeting with the head of the world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics on Wednesday comes after the pair sparred at a distance on issues including migration, climate change and Islam.

Air Force One arrived from Israel at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport, where Trump and his wife Melania were greeted by Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano.

The pair were then driven to the central Rome residence of the U.S. ambassador - a post to which Trump is yet to name anyone. They had no official engagements on Tuesday evening.

Trump is due to spend less than 24 hours in Italy before flying to Brussels for talks with European Union and NATO chiefs. He will return to Italy on Thursday for a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized nations in Sicily.

Officials from the other six nations have been alarmed by some of Trump's statements including his support for trade protectionism, criticism of climate change policies, and anti-migrant rhetoric.

Around 100 mainly U.S. expats voiced their own concerns in a square in Rome on Tuesday evening, chanting, "Love trumps hate", "Education not deportation" and "Trump, you're fired".

The former real estate tycoon started his tour of the Middle East and Europe in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. He has spent the last two days in Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

The White House hopes the ambitious multi-nation trip, which ends on May 27, will shift focus away from domestic controversies and on to foreign policy.

After his encounter with the pope, Trump will hold brief talks with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. Melania Trump is due to visit a Vatican-owned children's hospital while Ivanka Trump will meet victims of human trafficking and the Sant'Egidio community of activist Catholics.

Massive security precautions have been taken in Rome, with the areas around the presidential palace, Vatican City, the American ambassador's residence and the U.S. embassy temporarily closed to traffic.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Additional reporting by Antonio Denti; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Tom Heneghan)