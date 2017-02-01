Japan Finance Minister to explain FX, monetary policy stance at meeting with Trump - source

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington October 7, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso will explain the government's stance on currencies and monetary policy at a meeting next week between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump, a senior Japanese government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, will arrive in Washington to make arrangements with U.S. authorities ahead of the Feb. 10 Trump-Abe meeting, another source said.

Trump and his trade adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday took aim at the currency policies of Japan and other trading partners, saying they were engaged in devaluing their currencies to the disadvantage of the United States.