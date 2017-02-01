FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Japan Finance Minister to explain FX, monetary policy stance at meeting with Trump - source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 1, 2017 / 3:31 AM / 7 months ago

Japan Finance Minister to explain FX, monetary policy stance at meeting with Trump - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington October 7, 2016.James Lawler Duggan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso will explain the government's stance on currencies and monetary policy at a meeting next week between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump, a senior Japanese government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, will arrive in Washington to make arrangements with U.S. authorities ahead of the Feb. 10 Trump-Abe meeting, another source said.

Trump and his trade adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday took aim at the currency policies of Japan and other trading partners, saying they were engaged in devaluing their currencies to the disadvantage of the United States.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Sam Holmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.