FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Japan GPIF denies media report it will invest in U.S. infrastructure bonds
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 2, 2017 / 2:55 AM / 7 months ago

Japan GPIF denies media report it will invest in U.S. infrastructure bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund on Thursday denied a newspaper report that it would invest in U.S. infrastructure bonds as part of an economic cooperation package to be discussed between the two countries' leaders next week.

In a statement on the fund's Twitter account, GPIF President Norihiro Takahashi said "there was no truth" to the report, adding that its investment decisions were made for the benefit of its policyholders.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that infrastructure investments in the United States by GPIF, the world's largest pension fund, would feature largely in the package that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will present to U.S. President Donald Trump at their meeting.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Richard Borsuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.