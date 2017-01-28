FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump tells Abe U.S. commitment to Japan security 'ironclad': White House
#World News
January 28, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 8 months ago

Trump tells Abe U.S. commitment to Japan security 'ironclad': White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday that the United States is committed to ensuring Japan’s security, the White House said in a statement.

“President Trump affirmed the ironclad U.S. commitment to ensuring the security of Japan,” the White House said, noting the leaders discussed U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis’ scheduled trip to Japan and North Korea’s nuclear threat.

“The two leaders also committed to deepen the bilateral trade and investment relationship,” the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Grant McCool

